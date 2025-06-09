Politini says they have to step up against Nadroga

[Pic:Nadi Rugby/Facebook]

Jacks Nadi rugby coach Cohan Politini says his side is ready for a tough Skipper Cup final against Nadroga this Saturday after beating Naitasiri in the semifinal on the weekend.

Against Naitasiri, Politini said they expected a hard contest and stuck to their systems after drifting from their game plan during the match.

He praised the team’s experienced leaders for helping get the side back on track.

Nadi held its impact players back, expecting the semifinal could go to extra time.

Article continues after advertisement

Politini adds they made an immediate difference when they came on.

The final brings a rematch with Nadroga, who beat Nadi earlier this season.

Politini says every final is a contest of its own, and his team will prepare carefully.

Yes, we have to step up. I mean, this is, you know, every game is, every game in the finals is a competition on its own. We lost to Nadroga here, so, you know, we have to prepare very well for them come next week.

Nadi will host Nadroga in the Skipper Cup final at 3pm on Saturday at Price Charles Park.

The two unions also clash in the Skipper under-20 final while Namosi takes on Nasinu in the Subrails Marama final.