Back-to-school assistance applications open

[Photo: File]

Applications for the 2027 back-to-school assistance have officially opened today, with eligible parents and guardians having until November 27 to apply.

The Government has allocated $40 million for the programme, with payments expected to benefit about 190,000 eligible students.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the assistance is available to families with a combined gross annual household income of $50,000 or less.

“Eligible for those parents combined gross annual household income of $50,000 or less. Gross income means income before tax the taxes. Eligible children attending government funded public schools, private schools and special inclusive schools may also apply, but it does not mean they will be eligible. We will do our own verification. The assistance is provided per individual child.”

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He says payments for students entering Year 1, Year 9 and Year 13 will depend on confirmation of their enrolment for the new school year.

Radrodro urges parents to apply early and submit all required documents through their child’s school before the deadline.

He is also reminding parents and guardians to use the assistance for its intended purpose.

“Please do not divert this assistance to some other use like alcohol or tobacco or drug or gambling or other spending unrelated to your child’s schooling. This support is being provided to help you meet an important responsibility. A responsibility which is preparing your children for their education.”

Applications for the assistance will close on November 27 and forms are available on the Ministry’s official website and offices.