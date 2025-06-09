Bati push Australia to the limit

[Pic:FNRL/Facebook]

Fiji’s Vodafone Bati have won new fans after pushing Rugby League World Cup champions Australia in a thrilling Brisbane clash.

It was the best result for Fiji out of all the games the two nations have played.

The Kangaroos came from behind to win 36–22 in front of more than 41,000 spectators, but Fiji led for much of the opening hour and the match featured four lead changes.

Fiji playmaker Kurt Donoghoe was named Man of the Match, setting up three tries for winger Semi Valemei.

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The other Bati try was set up by Brandon Wakeham for Taane Milne.

The Bati were behind 12–10 at halftime and regained the lead early in the second half.

But Australia hit back, with Manly star Tom Trbojevic completing a hat-trick before Jacob Preston sealed the win.

The result sends Australia through to the semi-finals, where they’ll face the Cook Islands in Townsville.

Fiji will look to upset New Zealand on the Gold Coast on Saturday for a place in the semifinals.