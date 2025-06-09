Suva retains Extra Futsal IDC title

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

HLB Suva Futsal has retained the Extra Futsal IDC title.

This is after they defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 5–2 in the final at Vodafone Arena in Suva yesterday.

Suva was leading 4-1 at half-time.

The capital city side booked their place in the final following their 9-1 win over Ba Futsal in the semifinal, where there were hat-tricks from Rajneel Singh and Deepal Singh.

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Tailevu Naitasiri overcame Lami Futsal 6-2 in the semifinal, with Kirtesh Prasad scoring three goals.