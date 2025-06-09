Singh questions government priorities

Business consultant Nirmal Singh is calling on the government to give greater priority to health services, settlement relocation and grassroots development.

Speaking at the launch of the World Bank Group’s first Fiji Economic Update, Singh questioned whether political leaders were listening to public concerns and acting on recommendations.

He says producing reports will achieve little if their recommendations are not implemented.

Singh, who said he was not affiliated with any political party, questioned the government’s spending priorities.

Article continues after advertisement

He claimed about $40 million in taxpayers’ funds was being allocated to the constitutional review process.

“That money should have been allocated to some more important things like relocating our squatter settlement, providing health services and other social services. So, I’m sure the Permanent Secretary for Finance probably would have raised it, you know, that this $40 million could be used somewhere else.”

Singh is also calling on international financial institutions and development partners to be more direct with the government when they believe changes are needed.

He cited support from Australia and New Zealand, saying assistance previously focused on agriculture and grassroots activities, while questioning the shift towards budget support.

Responding to his comments, World Bank Group Senior Economist, Tihomir Stucka said public discussions help people better understand the issues facing the country.

He says bringing these concerns to the attention of the public and the media was a step forward and one of the main purposes of such gatherings.