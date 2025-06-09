SG demands action on human rights

[Photo: FILE]

Government agencies must remove barriers preventing Fijians from accessing essential services and protection, says Solicitor-General Ropate Green.

He states that human rights commitments must translate into real improvements in people’s daily lives.

Green, who chairs the Government Human Rights Taskforce, says the real test of human rights is what happens when an ordinary citizen seeks assistance or protection from the state.

He adds that decisions on public services, resource allocation and policy can either uphold people’s rights or create barriers to them.

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Green identifies discrimination, gender inequality, poverty, barriers to justice, climate-related vulnerabilities, violence, illicit drugs and rising HIV infections as challenges requiring a coordinated response across government.

He says no single ministry can address these issues in isolation, making stronger communication and cooperation between public institutions essential.

Green has challenged senior public officials to examine their own institutions, identify shortcomings and consider what practical changes are needed.

Agencies, he says must assess whether their services are accessible, their policies respond to vulnerable groups and their programs address inequality and discrimination.

Identifying gaps is the first step towards addressing them, Green says, urging officials not to shy away from acknowledging shortcomings.

Green adds that every public institution has a responsibility to ensure government decisions and services protect people’s rights and dignity.

The SG made the remarks while opening a two-day capacity-building workshop for public sector officials on human rights implementation.