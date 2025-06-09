Unrepaired Vuniyasi bridge disrupts commute

[Photo: Supplied]

Nearly 2,000 residents of Vuniyasi and Malakua in Nadi continue to face difficulties travelling to and from home after a bridge collapsed into the river in January last year.

Vuniyasi and Malakua Advisory Councillor Pranilesh Chandra says no repairs have been carried out, leaving residents without a clear timeline for when the bridge will be restored.

Chandra says the bridge is an important access route for students attending schools in the area.

“We got two big schools, two major big schools there. Swami Vivekananda College and AD Patel Primary School, and another new upcoming school. Four major education institutes there. And all these four education institutes, one bridge, mainly. But that bridge is collapsed. Where our school students take a horseback to get to school. Take a horseback to cross that bridge.”

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The collapsed bridge has also raised concerns about access to the area during flooding, as the bypass previously provided an alternative route when the main access was cut off.

Chandra says the bypass bridge has since collapsed, leaving residents concerned about access if flooding again cuts off the main route.

In December last year, the Fiji Roads Authority said work on the bridge was pending technical investigations, design finalisation, procurement requirements and funding approvals.