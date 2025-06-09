Termite containment efforts increased

The Ministry of Agriculture says efforts are being intensified to contain the growing termite threat affecting communities around the country.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says Biosecurity Fiji is implementing a termite control programme, including plans to expand baiting operations in

affected areas.

He says authorities are also relying on public support to help stop the spread of infestations, urging people not to move materials that may be

carrying termites.

Tunabuna notes that insects such as termites are among the most difficult pests to control due to their ability to survive and spread quickly.

The Ministry is now working closely with chemical suppliers to strengthen baiting efforts, while assistance remains available for individuals

affected by termite infestations through Biosecurity Fiji.