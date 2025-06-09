Donoghoe ready to fill any role

[Pic:AAP News]

Vodafone Fiji Bati five-eighth Kurt Donoghoe says he’s ready to play wherever the Dolphins need him, including at number six.

Donoghoe impressed in Fiji’s 36–22 loss to Australia in Brisbane last night, setting up three tries and earning Man of the Match.

Captain Apisai Koroisau says the playmaker deserved the award for the lift he gave the team.

Donoghoe’s three pinpoint cut-out passes helped winger Semi Valemei score a hat-trick.

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The Bati now turn their attention to New Zealand.

A win over the Kiwis on the Gold Coast on Saturday would secure Fiji a place in the World Cup semi-finals. Fiji opened its campaign with a 40–12 win over the Cook Islands.

Donoghoe says he enjoys playing both lock and five-eighth, and is happy to take on either role for the Dolphins.

He mostly came off the bench this NRL season, helping the club reach the preliminary final.

The Dolphins have signed England captain George Williams for 2027, while Donoghoe says he’ll wait to see what coach Kristian Woolf wants from him.

Fiji takes on New Zealand on Saturday at 4:45pm. The Bulikula meet France at 2:35pm also on Saturday.

You can watch the matches live on FBC Sports.