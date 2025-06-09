I was like a little boy in a candy store: White

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

New FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White says Fiji’s ability to control the closing stages was just as important as the win over Japan in his first match in charge.

White, who had not coached international rugby for 20 years, says he was excited to be back in the role and pleased the team held on for a winning start to their tour.

You know, even just the fact that I’ve become a head coach again- I haven’t coached international rugby for 20 years, so I was very excited. I was like a little boy in a candy store today, and I really felt so excited. I’m glad the boys stuck it out because obviously it’s an important win for us to start our tour with a win.

He said Fiji are known for scoring spectacular tries, but was particularly encouraged by how the side managed the final 10 to 15 minutes.

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White says the team showed discipline by focusing on control rather than trying to run the ball from everywhere.

The coach says Fiji face a tough tour ahead in the Nations Championship, with matches against France, Ireland and Italy.

However, he believes the 34-28 victory over Japan will give the team confidence.