Suspicious parcel washes up on Tailevu shore

A parcel containing white substances was found along the seashore near Dakuinuku Village in Tailevu yesterday.

The parcel was handed over to police, who are urging the public to immediately report suspicious packages and avoid handling them.

Reports can be made by calling 1681, while photos and videos can be sent via WhatsApp, Viber or Signal to 9905 922.

More than 60 suspicious parcels containing white substances have been found washing up along the shorelines of Fiji over a period spanning at least five months, from June.

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The discoveries began in June when 62 parcels were recovered.

This included 27 parcels washed up in the Lau Group, 35 parcels found floating near Munia Island, and individual packages testing positive for cocaine on Kadavu and Qamea islands.

Another parcel washed up and tested positive for cocaine along the Muanikau foreshore in Suva a month later.

Additional cocaine-positive parcels were recovered in Lau and Qamea in August alongside another suspicious discovery on Koro Island.

Two packages washed up on Yadua Island in Bua within a two-month span.