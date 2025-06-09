Loganimoce backs strict adherence to rules

Ahead of next week’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva, Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman Eroni Loganimoce has stressed the importance of following

established boxing rules and regulations to ensure the sport maintains high standards.

Loganimoce says all decisions made by the commission are guided by the sport’s rules, regardless of outside opinions or personal views.

“The rules and regulations of boxing are always there as our guide. We make decisions according to that standard and at times people will choose

to give their ideas or what they think. The opinion is alright, but we are guided by that.”

With several high-profile bouts scheduled for the promotion, including title fights, Loganimoce says it is important for officials, promoters,

trainers and athletes to remain aligned with international boxing standards.

He also highlighted the value of Fiji’s relationship with boxing authorities in Australia and New Zealand, saying it allows local officials to

stay informed about developments within the sport.

“This is why we are associated with Australia and New Zealand. It is good that we have this opportunity to continue to upgrade our knowledge on

what is the development in the boxing world.”

Loganimoce says the commission remains committed to ensuring boxing in Fiji is administered in line with international best practices as

preparations continue for the ZEG Boxing Promotion at Vodafone Arena next Saturday.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD

for viewers overseas.