Primary Schools IDC heats up after day two

Rakiraki handed Suva its first defeat of the Extra Supermarket and Dayals Under-14 Fiji Primary Schools IDC, winning 2–1 as day-two competition got underway in Ba today.

Suva had won both its opening-day matches, but Rakiraki’s victory strengthened its challenge in Boys Pool B after a win and a draw yesterday.

In the other Pool B result, Rewa and Nadroga drew 1–1.

Nadroga maintained its perfect record in Boys Pool A with a convincing 3–0 victory over Navosa.

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The win was its third consecutive victory, with the side yet to concede a goal.

Nasinu secured its first win of the tournament, beating Nalawa 2–0, while Labasa remained unbeaten following a goalless draw against Taveuni.

In Boys Pool D, Ba recorded its second consecutive victory with a 2–0 win over Levuka.

In the girls’ division, Seaqaqa opened its Pool C campaign with a 2–0 victory over Suva, while Bua defeated Lautoka by the same score in Pool B.

Matches continue at Four R Stadium, Govind Park, and the Fiji FA Academy grounds as teams battle for places in the knockout stages.