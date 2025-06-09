Supermarket launches new Diwali ghee

[Photo: Supplied]

Shop N Save Supermarket has introduced a new ghee product to its shelves ahead of Diwali, providing customers with another option for preparing traditional festive dishes.

In a statement, the retailer has launched Milky Mist Cow Ghee, a product from India designed for use in a variety of sweets, savouries and everyday cooking.

According to Shop N Save, the new product offers consumers a pure cow ghee option that can be used to enhance the flavour and aroma of festive recipes.

The supermarket says the introduction of Milky Mist Cow Ghee reflects its commitment to expanding its product range and providing customers with greater choice during special occasions and throughout the year.

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Shop N Save adds that the product is available exclusively through its stores nationwide and is expected to be a popular addition to household kitchens during the Diwali season.

The retailer says it will continue to introduce new products aimed at meeting the changing needs of Fijian consumers while maintaining a focus on quality, variety and value.