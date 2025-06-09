Ministry-Youth partnership boosts agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture is exploring a partnership with the World Food Forum Fiji Youth Chapter aimed at increasing youth participation in agriculture and strengthening Fiji’s food systems.

The discussions follow the chapter’s participation in the 2026 World Food Forum Flagship Event in Rome, Italy, where young leaders from around the world met to discuss innovation, investment and youth-led solutions for sustainable agrifood systems.

Talks focused on youth engagement in agricultural mechanisation, with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization, as well as mentorship opportunities through the Australia-Pacific Youth Food Lab initiative.

The meeting also explored investment forums to help young innovators expand their projects, amplify youth voices and encourage greater involvement of village-based youth in agricultural programmes.

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The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young people as key partners in building a resilient, innovative and sustainable agriculture sector.