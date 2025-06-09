Drug concerns raised by Savusavu residents

[Photo: File]

A Savusavu resident is calling for tougher penalties against drug traffickers, questioning whether existing punishments are enough to deter those involved in organized operations.

Speaking during public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, a submitter identified as Emosi Rakai raised concerns about drug-related crime and its impact on communities.

Rakai questioned whether financial penalties and lengthy prison sentences are sufficient to discourage major drug traffickers.

The submitter argues that large criminal networks may have the financial resources to absorb substantial penalties, reducing their effectiveness as a deterrent.

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“The other one is 50 million. 50 million can be paid by drug lords using their own operators on the ground. Easily paid.”

Rakai believes authorities should review existing laws and consider stronger measures to address drug trafficking.

“And it’s a free man again. Now, can we up our guard? We can increase the penalties, existing penalties. But the ultimate one, we do not want to fall into that again. Ranking Bank. We don’t go there. Can we up the existing guards and implement it as a deterrent to drug laws, a deterrent to the operators on the ground?”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the concerns raised during the consultations, assuring participants that issues outside the proposed constitutional amendments are also being recorded.

“Those that touched on the Constitution are noted. Those that have touched on issues regarding the various laws that govern our daily living, those are also being recorded.”

The submission highlights calls for stronger action against drug trafficking as Fiji continues discussions on proposed constitutional reforms.