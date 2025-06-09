Senidoko remains confident

Super Middleweight champion Isikeli Senidoko believes he has what it takes to be the first person in the country to defeat Olympian Winston Hill when they go head-to-head next month in the Zeg Boxing Promotions.

Since his professional debut in 2022, Hill has never lost a bout to a local boxer, with his only loss in his career coming from Ben Mahoney while fighting for the IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight title in Australia last year.

Senidoko says he knows how elite of a boxer Hill is even though he hasn’t stepped back in the ring in more than a year.

“Fighting Winston is nothing new to me; I’ve fought major international fighters like him before. I called out Winston because as we all know no one in Fiji has defeated him, no one has given him a good fight. And just maybe I am the right one to give him this fight.”

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The two will meet in the main bout of the Zeg Boxing Promotions at the Vodafone Arena in Suva next weekend.

You can watch it Live on Viti+ at $99 FJD for local viewers and $189 for those watching overseas.