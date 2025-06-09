Fiji Bati eye historic repeat against New Zealand

[Source: Vodafone Fiji]

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Api Koroisau believes his young side has what it takes to repeat one of the greatest upsets in the nation’s rugby league history when they face New Zealand in a crucial Rugby League World Cup clash this weekend.

Nine years after Fiji stunned the Kiwis 4-2 in a dramatic, tryless quarter-final in Wellington, Koroisau is confident the current squad can draw inspiration from that historic performance.

The Bati head into the do-or-die encounter on the back of a spirited 36-22 defeat to Australia in Brisbane, a performance that has strengthened their belief heading into the weekend.

“I think it’s just really driven that belief into the boys knowing that they can do it, and we have so many young guys who really stood up,” Koroisau told NRL.com.

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Fiji will look to replicate the grit and defensive resilience shown in 2017, when the side overcame New Zealand to book a place in the World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

Koroisau says the key to another upset will be sticking to their own game plan rather than being intimidated by their opponents.

“Honestly, it didn’t matter who we were coming up against that day, we just sort of wanted to play our style of footy,” Koroisau told NRL.com.

He believes the opportunity to face some of the biggest names in rugby league has also brought the best out of Fiji’s emerging players.

Despite losing fullback Bayleigh Bentley-Hape to injury in the first half against Australia, the Bati continued to challenge the defending champions, with several young players making their mark.

“Honestly, a lot of these guys like Mitch (Prest) who started for us, and Mossy (Emosi Ravosai) he is really young. Ronnie (Philitoga) who ended up on the wing, had an incredible game, so honestly it’s just these young guys and they bring that energy.”

Now featuring at his fourth World Cup, Koroisau also believes the passion and support of Fiji’s fans remain a major source of motivation for the team.

He says the opportunity to represent the country on the world stage means even more to young players who are still working towards establishing themselves in the NRL.

“Fiji is such a small island nation and the way they get behind us is amazing. They have so much faith and that’s something that we try and carry into our footy.”

With a semi-final berth at stake, Koroisau says another victory over New Zealand would be a moment to remember for the players and the thousands of supporters backing the Bati.

“To be able to pull something like that off and get into the semi-finals again in such a hard pool would be incredible. Doing something like that against New Zealand again, especially with the team they have this year, it would mean the world to the boys and all the fans.”

The Fiji Bati take on New Zealand this Saturday at 4.30pm, with the match live on FBC Sports.