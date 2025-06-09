Drua unveil star-studded squad for 2027 season

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have unveiled a powerful squad for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, featuring 29 capped Flying Fijians, seven new signings, and the return of several internationally renowned players.

The squad signals the beginning of a new era under head coach Brad Mooar, who takes charge of a roster blending established internationals, experienced professionals, and emerging local talent.

Among the headline additions are veteran Flying Fijians Leone Nakarawa, Ben Volavola, and Isi Naisarani, all of whom return home to strengthen the Drua’s bid for Super Rugby success.

The club has also reaffirmed its commitment to local pathways, with newly signed prop Inoke Ravuiwasa earning his opportunity through performances in domestic rugby.

The 2027 squad includes eight Drua Originals, players who have remained with the franchise since its inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season in 2022.

One of the most significant inclusions is former captain Meli Derenalagi, who returns after missing the entire 2026 season through injury. The influential forward recently resumed playing with Nadi and will add valuable leadership and experience to the pack.

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Mooar will be supported by an experienced coaching group headed by former England international Mike Catt, who joins as Senior Assistant Coach overseeing the backs and attack.

Former Flying Fijians Ifereimi Rawaqa and Campese Ma’afu will oversee the forwards and scrum respectively, while Alando Soakai takes charge of defence.

The coaching staff has also been strengthened by the appointment of internationally respected performance specialist Dr Dale Thomas as Clinical and Performance Psychologist Coach.

The Drua’s seven new recruits bring significant experience and versatility:

• Leone Nakarawa

• Ben Volavola

• Isi Naisarani

• Inoke Ravuiwasa

• Manueli Ratuniyarawa

• Josefa Namosimalua

• Nacani Boginisoko

The additions provide depth across the squad, ranging from World Cup experience and Olympic gold-medal pedigree to promising local talent emerging through Fiji’s rugby system.

2027 Squad:

Loosehead Props: Haereiti Hetet, Peni Ravai, Emosi Tuqiri, Meli Tuni

Tighthead Props: Mesake Doge, Harold Rounds, Inoke Ravuiwasa

Hookers: Mesulame Dolokoto, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Penaia Cakobau, Sairusi Ravudi

Locks: Temo Mayanavanua, Meli Derenalagi, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Nakarawa, Manueli Ratuniyarawa

Backrowers: Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Motikiai Murray, Vilive Miramira, Isi Naisarani, Josefa Namosimalua

Halfbacks: Frank Lomani, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Philip Baselala

Flyhalves: Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Kemu Valetini, Ben Volavola

Midfielders: Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Virimi Vakatawa, Iosefo Namoce, Maika Tuitubou

Outside Backs: Joji Nasova, Taniela Rakuro, Manasa Mataele, Epeli Momo, Isikeli Rabitu, Isikeli Basiyalo, Nacani Boginisoko

The Drua will open their 2027 Super Rugby Pacific campaign against the Highlanders in Ba on February 13, with expectations high following a busy recruitment drive and the arrival of a new coaching team.