Namosi coach credits impact players

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The impact players lifted Namosi when it mattered most during their Subrails Marama semifinal match with Nadi on the weekend.

This is something that the defending champions will have to rely on again in this Saturday’s final with Nasinu.

Namosi coach Bulou Maraia Kasanita says they can’t afford to play catch up rugby every week.

Against Nadi, Namosi was behind by 32-7 at half-time before turning up the heat in the second spell to win 41-39.

Article continues after advertisement

Kasanita says her players trusted themselves to get the job done and they delivered.

Namosi faces Nasinu at 1pm in the final.

Nadroga and Nadi are going to play in the Skipper Cup and under 20 finals.

The U20 final kicks off at 11am and men’s match starts at 3pm.