Marvel's gem-studded Infinity Gauntlet replica heads to auction

[Source: Reuters]

A replica of the Infinity Gauntlet, the powerful artifact featured in Marvel Comics ​and Marvel films, will go up for auction on ‌December 8 in Abu Dhabi, Julien’s Auctions and East Continental Gems said.

The oversized glove, embedded with six gemstones representing the Infinity Stones, ​was made famous in the 2018 film “Avengers: Infinity War,” ​in which the purple villain Thanos uses the gauntlet to ⁠wipe out half of all life with a snap of ​his fingers.

Infinity Stones are six supercharged gems that control essential aspects ​of existence in Marvel lore: Space, Mind, Soul, Reality, Power and Time.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe depicts a multiversal world through superhero films and television series ​featuring characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk and Scarlet Witch.

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“You ​can buy it because you are a lover, a passionate fan of Marvel,” ‌Talia ⁠Friedman, who leads special projects for Julien’s Auctions, told Reuters on Wednesday.

“You can love it because you are a passionate jewelry collector. You can love it because you want the trophy,” she ​added, noting the ​item, which ⁠will be auctioned at Rosewood Abu Dhabi and displayed in Bahrain, could appeal to both comic ​book fans and art collectors.

The replica, created by East ​Continental ⁠Gems, contains six real gemstones: a ruby, garnet, sapphire, amethyst, emerald and yellow diamond. Each gemstone represents one of the Infinity Stones.

The ⁠December sale ​comes as Disney’s Marvel franchise prepares ​for the release of the high-budget film “Avengers: Doomsday,” which arrives in theaters on December ​18.