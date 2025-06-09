Daunabuna appointed deputy chair of SPTO

Salaseini Daunabuna. [Photo: SPTO FACEBOOK]

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation Salaseini Daunabuna has been appointed Deputy Chair of the Pacific Tourism Organisation Board of Directors.

The appointment was approved during the SPTO Board meeting held in Honiara, Solomon Islands, last week.

Daunabuna currently serves as Fiji’s representative on the Board.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation says the appointment places Fiji in a leadership position within the regional tourism body and recognises Daunabuna’s contribution to Pacific tourism.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pacific Tourism Organisation has also acknowledged her leadership and understanding of the regional tourism sector.

The organisation says her experience will be valuable as the Board progresses constitutional reforms, the Pacific Tourism Marketing Strategy 2027–2031 and data-driven tourism development across the

region.

The Ministry has congratulated Daunabuna on her appointment.