Valenitabua sworn in as Acting AG

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Sevuloni Ratumaiyale Valenitabua has been sworn in as Fiji’s Acting Attorney-General.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu officiated at the swearing-in ceremony at State House today.

Valenitabua brings approximately 29 years of legal experience to the role, having worked in private practice, constitutional litigation, human rights and public legal services in Fiji and the Pacific.

He has previously served as a Commissioner and Proceedings Commissioner of the Fiji Human Rights Commission, and as a legal adviser at the Public Solicitor’s Office in the Solomon Islands.

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He also served as Director of the Public Defenders’ Office in Nauru, where he briefly held the position of Acting Secretary for Justice.

Valenitabua was admitted to legal practice in Fiji and New South Wales in 1996. Before entering the legal profession, he spent 16 years as a secondary school teacher in Fiji.

President Lalabalavu congratulated Valenitabua on his appointment and wished him well as he takes on his new responsibilities.

The ceremony was attended by Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, Solicitor-General Robert Green and Valenitabua’s family members.