Test nuclear weapons on your own soil, says Tikoduadua

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Pacific must not be used as a testing ground for nuclear weapons, says Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

He is calling on countries seeking to conduct nuclear tests to do so within their own territories rather than expose Pacific communities to the risks.

Speaking at the Pacific Regional Dialogue on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Tikoduadua called for a united regional stand against nuclear testing and renewed pressure on those responsible for past tests to deliver justice.

He says the suffering of nuclear test veterans, their families and affected communities remains an unresolved issue, with accountability and compensation still central to the region’s demands.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua warns that the Pacific cannot afford to let its history of nuclear testing be repeated. He says the region must remain a place of peace, not a testing ground for weapons that put communities and future generations at risk.

He adds that Pacific countries must turn their shared opposition to nuclear testing into action that secures justice for survivors and prevents others from enduring the same harm.