Loganimoce reminds title contenders of weight requirements

[Source: File]

Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman Eroni Loganimoce has urged boxers contesting championship bouts to take weigh-ins seriously, stressing that failing to make weight can have significant consequences in title fights.

Speaking ahead of next week’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva, Loganimoce said fighters and their camps need to understand that championship contests are governed by strict international regulations.

According to Loganimoce, a defending champion who fails to make the contracted weight can lose ownership of the title, while an eligible challenger who makes weight and wins the bout can claim the championship.

He explained that if an overweight champion goes on to win the fight, the title does not remain with the boxer and instead remains vacant or under the control of the sanctioning body.

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“Those who are defending the title need to make the weight. It is not only for BCF, it is an international rule that all sanctioning bodies follow.”

Loganimoce said the commission will continue educating boxers on championship regulations, noting that weight management remains one of the most important responsibilities for fighters competing for regional and international titles.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.