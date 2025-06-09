Constitution bill faces crucial vote

[Photo: FILE]

The proposed Constitution is heading towards a crucial vote in Parliament next week, with the bill needing two-thirds support to move to a referendum on December 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says public consultations will end today, with the committee returning to Suva tomorrow to consider possible changes before finalizing its report and draft Constitution.

The committee is expected to table its report in Parliament early next week, ahead of the third reading vote.

“And from tomorrow, the committee meets back in Suva and tries to start working out what other changes may be required. There’s been some good positions put forward over the last few weeks in terms of maybe some other changes required.”

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Kamikamica says if the bill secures the required two-thirds majority, the people of Fiji will have the opportunity to decide on the proposed Constitution through a referendum.

However, if the bill fails to secure enough support, the process will end in Parliament next week.

He says he is hopeful the bill will pass, as he wants the people of Fiji to have their say on the proposed Constitution.