Emergency water supply operations continue in Yasawa and Cikobia

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji NDMO Facebook page]

Emergency water supply operations will continue in the Yasawa Group and Cikobia as maritime communities continue to face water shortages.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, through the National Disaster Risk Management Office, confirms that water deliveries which began last week will remain in place to support affected communities.

In the Western Division, the MLC Vunilagi will continue transporting water to communities in the Yasawa Group.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Division, the MLC Vatulawa will maintain emergency water deliveries to Cikobia.

Article continues after advertisement

The operations are being coordinated with the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport and the Water Authority of Fiji, alongside other relevant agencies and maritime stakeholders.

The NDRMO has acknowledged the efforts of vessel crews and the cooperation of affected communities in ensuring essential water supplies reach those in need.

Residents are being urged to conserve water and use available supplies responsibly.

The NDRMO says operations will continue according to community needs and prevailing conditions, with the situation being closely monitored.