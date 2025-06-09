Former MLB stars help kids swing for the fences

[Source: Reuters]

When former New York Yankees player Nick Swisher watched a schoolgirl with braided hair smash a series of home runs at a Mumbai playground, he was struck by how readily the cricket-mad youngsters could ​adapt their skills to baseball.

The girl was among students at Hansraj Morarji School who swapped their ‌cricket gear for baseball gloves as a parade of MLB greats arrived to put them through a series of drills.

“I am taking these kids back with me, they can really swing the bat,” the former Yankees first baseman and outfielder said.

While Swisher ran home-run drills, former ​Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and American softball star Rachel Garcia oversaw batting practice.

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Meanwhile, former Chicago ​Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder and World Series champion Jonny Gomes and ⁠softball star Jordan Woolery handled pitching and fielding sessions in Mumbai’s scorching heat.

Gonzalez, who hit 317 home runs in ​MLB across a 15-year career, said he was stunned by what he witnessed.

“From how little baseball has been played in India, ​their skills are advanced,” he said.

“I kind of expected it because cricket has so many similarities to baseball: bat-to-ball skills, the ability to catch, especially catching with your hands.

“I really feel like if India devoted time to baseball, you would have some Major League Baseball ​players in no time.”

The clinic showcased grassroots efforts to introduce baseball in a nation where cricket reigns supreme.

GIRLS IMPRESS

The former ​players also unanimously agreed that the girls consistently outperformed the boys, opening up the conversation about the future of women in baseball ‌in India ⁠even as Indian women’s cricket continues to shine.

“I think the future for women in sports is growing. Hopefully in the next five to 10 years, we’re going to be on top,” Garcia said.

“I’m excited to see what the future does look like and to keep inspiring young women to keep picking up a bat, ball or just going out there ​to try and play some ​sort of sport.”

Swisher, who ⁠has been watching cricket himself, said the sports complement each other.

“The cricket swing does transfer to the baseball swing,” he said.

LOVE FOR THE GAME

Ryo Takahashi, director of international business for ​MLB, remained optimistic about baseball’s prospects in India despite the sport’s limited presence, insisting that ​MLB was ⁠not competing with cricket.

“I don’t think it’s fair to put a timeline on anybody for expectations, but I think if you saw what you saw today, the enthusiasm, the athleticism and most of all, just the love for the game, it could ⁠be very ​close,” Takahashi said.

“I think if kids play both, they’ll be developing both ​skills in many ways.”

The former MLB players are scheduled to join Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Radha Yadav for 3-on-3 baseball ​at the MLBx event on Saturday.