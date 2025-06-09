Vision Investments boosts staff skills

Employees of Vision Investments Limited now have access to targeted training and qualifications to further their careers, thanks to a memorandum of understanding inked with the Oceania Institute of Technology.

The deal was signed by Niraj Bhartu, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Investments Limited and Dr. Hasmukh Lal, Group CEO & MD of Oceania

Education and Technology Solutions.

Ms Bhartu said the initiative supports the company’s objective of building a sustainable, future-ready workforce aligned with the operational

priorities and growth plans for VIL and its subsidiary companies.

He said OIT will serve as VIL’s education and training provider, delivering programmes tailored to VIL’s identified workforce needs.

“Our people are central to the success of Vision Investments Limited. This partnership is a practical step in delivering our strategic

objective to develop capable leaders, strengthen technical and customer-service skills, and create clear pathways for emerging talent across

our businesses,” Mr Bhartu said.

The duo said the MOU will ensure strategic workforce development priorities and strengthen industry-focused training and employment pathways

across VIL’s retail and business operations.

Dr. Hasmukh Lal said OIT welcomed the opportunity to support VIL’s workforce strategy, noting that closer cooperation between employers and

education providers is important in addressing Fiji’s skills gaps and developing the human capital required by the economy.

“OIT is pleased to support VIL by delivering training that responds directly to its operational requirements and workforce priorities,” Dr.

Lal said.