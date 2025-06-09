WWE Star can't stop praising Vidyut Jammwal's shredded physique

[Source: NDTV]

The WWE star, who shares screen space with Jammwal in Street Fighter, cannot stop gushing over his co-star’s chiselled body, good looks and impressive personality.

Vidyut Jammwal’s fitness game can give even WWE superstars a run for their money. And no, we are not exaggerating. When a professional wrestler like Cody Rhodes, who knows a thing or two about fitness, is left in awe of your physique, you know you are doing something right.

The WWE star, who shares screen space with Jammwal in Street Fighter, cannot stop gushing over his co-star’s chiselled body, good looks and impressive personality.

In a recent appearance on comedian Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, Cody opened up about working with Vidyut.

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“I have never seen anyone like him [Vidyut Jammwal]”, he said.“He is one of the most handsome, and his body is absolutely shredded, he’s a fascinating man”.

Schulz, who also features in Street Fighter, added, “He [Vidyut Jammwal] is one of the most handsome, and his body is absolutely shredded. He is a fascinating man”.