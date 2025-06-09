Proposed constitution third reading must proceed; Balawa

People’s Alliance Party General Secretary Sila Balawa says the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 must proceed to its third reading, despite uncertainty over whether it will secure the necessary parliamentary support.

Balawa says the outcome will determine whether the proposed amendments proceed to a referendum or the country moves towards an election.

His comments come amid opposition to the Bill from SODELPA.

Balawa says the country has waited a long time to reach this stage of constitutional reform, and the current opportunity to amend the Constitution should not be taken for granted.

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He argues that disagreements over individual provisions should not prevent changes that can be achieved under the current process.

He maintains that further changes to contentious constitutional issues could be considered later, following broader national dialogue.

“A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush, Let’s change what we can now.”

Balawa says the country must prepare for either outcome, adding that the government will have to assess the situation once the Bill goes through its parliamentary process.

“If it goes through, we’ll go to referendum. If it doesn’t, we’ll go to election.”

The Bill’s progress now places the spotlight on parliamentary support for constitutional reform, with the outcome expected to determine the next stage of the process.