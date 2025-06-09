PAP disappointed with SODELPA’s stance on constitution bill.

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

The People’s Alliance Party has expressed disappointment with SODELPA’s decision not to support the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, saying the coalition had agreed to work together to review the country’s supreme law.

Responding to SODELPA’s position, PAP General Secretary Sila Balawa says constitutional reform has been a government commitment from the outset, but the process has been complicated by parliamentary numbers and the legal requirements for amendments.

Balawa says the coalition initially lacked the numbers needed to amend the Constitution and had to secure additional support from independent Members of Parliament before the process could proceed.

“I have the coalition agreement with me, and that is one of the things they demanded. We also wanted a review of the Constitution and changes to the Constitution,”

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He maintains that the government’s approach has been to pursue constitutional reform through the rule of law rather than abandon the constitution outside the legal framework.

Balawa says the constitution cannot simply be discarded because of the circumstances in which it was introduced, arguing that doing so outside the established legal process could lead to another coup.