2013 Constitution lacked public voice, says Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu agrees the 2013 Constitution failed to adequately reflect the people’s voice.

Speaking on FBC’s Your Voice: Countdown to the Polls, Seruiratu said the Constitution should be reviewed to identify changes that would better serve Fiji.

He acknowledged the concerns surrounding the process through which the 2013 Constitution came into being, following the Government’s pursuit of a High Court opinion.

“Well, I agree that there are democratic deficit in that Constitution, but time has left this one. It’s only proper that, as usual for other constitutions as well, to be reviewed and see what other changes that need to be brought in forthe betterment of the country.”

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However, Seruiratu cautioned against focusing solely on replacing the existing document, saying Fiji must examine why the 1997 Constitution failed to withstand the political crisis that led to the 2000 coup, despite what he described as

sound substance and process.

He questioned what went wrong with the 1997 Constitution, arguing that the lessons must be considered seriously as Fiji undertakes another constitutional review.

Meanwhile, Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo defended the government’s push for constitutional change, saying the 2013 Constitution had a democratic deficit because the voice of the people was absent from its

establishment.

He said the constitution was different from ordinary legislation because it was the supreme law that people should give to themselves, rather than one made on their behalf by Parliament.

“So we’re dealing with a legislative prerogative that the Prime Minister has spoken about, identifying the democratic deficit in the 2013.We need to bring an end to that and introduce a new one that will take us forward.”

Both MP’s are members of the Special Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, which is now under scrutiny amid debate over the constitutional review process, public consultation and the proposed changes.