Airport Police dog unit upgraded

[Photo: Supplied]

More than $20 million in drugs and undeclared currency have been seized by the Fiji Police Force’s Detector Dog Unit at the Nadi International Airport since its establishment in 2016.

The unit is now expected to strengthen its operations following the refurbishment of its canine facility, with improved conditions for the dogs and their training.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the facility is critical to supporting police operations at one of the country’s main points of entry.

“The refurbishment works ensure our canines are not only housed in a proper facility, but their training is conducted in an environment that protects their well-being.”

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The refurbishment was funded by the New Zealand Government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Tudravu says strengthening the canine unit is part of wider efforts to improve police service delivery and respond to the growing challenges posed by transnational crime.

He says the Fiji Police Force’s partnership with New Zealand has also opened opportunities for further canine training and development.

New Zealand Police Force representative Joe Hunter adds that the upgraded facility is part of broader efforts to build the capacity of the Fiji Police Force’s dog unit.

Hunter highlights that this includes the establishment of a Puppy Development Centre in Nasese, the arrival of two patrol dogs, and further training for officers in Fiji and New Zealand.

He says while the infrastructure is important, the people working at the facility are central to the unit’s effectiveness.

The upgraded facility is expected to support the ongoing development of the canine unit and its role in detecting drugs and other criminal activity.