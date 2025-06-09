Tui Labasa opposed reserved seats for women

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT FACEBOOK]

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate has opposed the proposal to reserve parliamentary seats for women, arguing that political representation should be based on merit rather than guaranteed allocations.

Speaking during the public consultations on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill in Labasa, Ratu Jone questioned the need for reserved seats when women already have the right to contest elections.

He says parliamentary elections should provide equal opportunities for all candidates, regardless of gender.

The Tui Labasa argues that women seeking political representation should focus on securing public support through the electoral process rather than relying on affirmative action.

Article continues after advertisement

“I don’t agree with the rationale that a certain percentage of seats to be reserved for women in Parliament. Women contradict themselves by wanting equal rights, equal pay, equal opportunity with men. And yet they want reserved seats in Parliament? Come on. It’s counterproductive and hypocritical. It’s a general election. It’s open to everyone. And it’s a battle of ideas. And it’s fair.”

Ratu Jone believes parliamentary representation should be earned through merit and support from voters at the grassroots level.

“They make up half of the population, so plead to them. And get their vote from them. Women just want to have their cake and eat it too. This is affirmative action. It is high reform. And it’s never worked for our country. And it should be reached with merit and from the grassroots level.”

Aspiring Politician Kalesi Volatabu says that women’s voices should be taken seriously in national matters.

“So literally we need more women to be speaking. The significant compressed timetable of this Constitution, this review, it is like a speed demon. Speed date kind of thing, if you can explain. We need

time.”

These comments form part of the ongoing public consultations on the proposed constitutional amendments, where Fijians are expressing their views on the country’s future governance and parliamentary

representation.