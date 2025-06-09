Kenya releases first Ebola contacts from quarantine, milestone in containment efforts

[Source: Reuters]

Kenya released from quarantine the first group of people who came into contact with its index Ebola ​patient.

This is a milestone in its efforts to contain cases ‌to a single infection cluster.

The 20 people released completed 21 days of monitoring without developing Ebola symptoms and are in good health, the director-general ​in Kenya’s health ministry, Patrick Amoth, said in a statement.

Kenya ​has reported nine Ebola cases so far, two of ⁠whom have died. The remaining seven patients are stable and ​receiving treatment, Amoth said, adding that 98 others still in ​quarantine would be released in four waves beginning on November 3.

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“This is a milestone worth celebrating,” Amoth said. “It is also a reminder that the work ​is not yet done.”

Kenya’s first case died in a hospital ​in Nairobi on October 5, after which eight others fell ill while in ‌quarantine.

⁠It announced on Friday that a second person had died.

Ebola’s spread from Congo, where the outbreak was declared in mid-May, to Kenya has raised concerns about lapses in border screening.

Nigeria has said its ​first Ebola case ​in more ⁠than a decade, which it reported last week, appears to be closely related to Kenya’s index ​case, citing genomic analysis. The two cases both ​flew out ⁠of Uganda’s Entebbe airport on the same day in early October.

Amoth said those leaving quarantine posed no risk to their families or ⁠communities ​where they live and urged Kenyans ​to welcome them home. “We cannot afford to drop our vigilance,” he said.