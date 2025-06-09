Finance Minister calls for unity this Diwali

[Photo: Esrom Immanuel /Facebook ]

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel is urging Fijians to embrace unity, compassion and respect for one another as the nation celebrates Diwali.

Speaking during the Diwali celebrations hosted by the Indian High Commission and the India Fiji Friendship Forum at Khatri Hall in Suva, Immanuel highlighted the importance of strengthening relationships among Fiji’s diverse communities.

He says Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil, truth over falsehood and hope over despair, reminding Fijians of the importance of kindness and supporting those facing hardship.

Immanuel says Fiji’s multicultural identity remains one of its greatest strengths, and every citizen has a responsibility to promote peace and understanding.

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He adds that a prosperous Fiji must also be a compassionate nation where every individual is valued, every community is respected, and no one is left behind.

The Minister also acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Fiji and India, highlighting their shared history, cultural ties and continued development cooperation.

Immanuel is encouraging families to instil values of respect, tolerance and national unity in younger generations to help build a peaceful and prosperous future.

He also extended Diwali greetings on behalf of the Fijian Government to the Hindu community and everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights.