STRIDES to strengthen Fiji's diagnostic capacity

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says strengthening Fiji’s laboratory network is critical to improving the country’s ability to detect and respond to infectious diseases.

Speaking at the launch of the Strengthening Infectious Disease Detection Systems (STRIDES) initiative in Tamavua, Dr Sahukhan said Fiji already has capable laboratories and skilled health professionals, but the focus must now shift towards ensuring these systems remain sustainable and operational in the long term.

“This partnership is a vital pillar in our journey toward Universal Health Coverage, ensuring that every Fijian—regardless of where they live—has access to a strong, safe, and reliable health system.”

She said the STRIDES programme will support improvements across the country’s laboratory system through infrastructure upgrades, enhanced workforce training and the provision of reliable supplies and equipment.

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Dr Sahukhan stressed that strong laboratory services are essential for early disease detection and effective public health responses, particularly as Fiji continues to face threats from infectious diseases.

She said reliable laboratories not only support frontline healthcare workers but also provide the accurate information needed for timely decision-making during health emergencies.

The Permanent Secretary added that strengthening diagnostic capacity is a key step towards building a more resilient health system and ensuring all Fijians have access to safe and quality healthcare.

According to Dr Sahukhan, investments under the STRIDES initiative will help create stronger and more sustainable disease surveillance systems, improving Fiji’s preparedness for future outbreaks.