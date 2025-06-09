Rotuma seeks land rights protection

[Photo: Supplied]

Rotuma is calling for its cultural identity, traditions, and land rights to be protected under Fiji’s proposed Constitution.

Chair of the Rotuma Island Council, Gagaj Samuela Manav, says the review provides an opportunity to ensure the island’s traditional values and rights are safeguarded in the country’s supreme law.

Speaking during constitutional submissions in Rotuma Gagaj Manav called for the island and its people to be protected under the new supreme law.

“This review process is of paramount importance. It offers a critical avenue to ensure that our unique cultural identity, traditional governance system, and customary land rights are robustly recognized, respected, and protected within the national constitutional framework.”

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Manav says the Constitution serves as the foundation of a just society, protecting rights, safeguarding institutions, and shaping the future of upcoming generations.

He adds that consultations in Rotuma show the importance of ensuring every community can contribute to shaping the country’s constitutional future.