Tilapia fry delivered for Tailevu

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT]

The Ministry of Fisheries Team Aqua at Naduruloulou, working alongside the Food Security Program, has distributed tilapia fry to farmers and institutions across Tailevu as part of efforts to strengthen local food production and improve access to sustainable protein sources.

The week-long initiative saw fry carefully counted, packed and transported to farmers in Naiyala to support pond stocking and fish farming activities. Deliveries were also made to the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute, where students will use the fry for practical aquaculture training alongside crop and livestock production.

In Matacaucau Village, the team stocked a community pond and guided fish feeding and pond management to help ensure successful harvests.

In a statement from the Ministry, a key highlight was the stocking of 500 tilapia fry at the Ministry of Agriculture Research Station in Koronivia.

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The fry will be used in an integrated rice and tilapia farming trial designed to improve land and water use efficiency while producing both fish and rice from the same area.

The Ministry says the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to improve rural food security through quality fry supply, farmer support, and innovative aquaculture systems.

The Ministry further advised that farmers interested in tilapia farming are encouraged to contact the team at Naduruloulou for technical advice and fry supply.