Price controls under review across key sectors

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is stepping up scrutiny of key industries.

This includes groceries, banking, pharmaceuticals and hardware, as it targets anti-competitive practices and reviews price controls affecting businesses and consumers.

The FCCC’s 2026/27 priorities include stronger enforcement against cartels, tighter merger screening and market inquiries to identify inefficiencies and practices that may undermine fair competition.

It will also assess independent power producers, which play a role in Fiji’s electricity market.

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The Commission will review price control orders covering electricity, postal services, reinforcement steel rods, sugar cane cartage, lorry services, aeronautical services, mechanical harvesting, ports and airports.

It says regulatory decisions must be supported by evidence and performance assessments, while balancing affordable services for consumers against the sustainability of regulated businesses.

The FCCC also intends to improve the timeliness and transparency of its decisions, including publishing the reasons behind its rulings.

Consumer protection will extend to improving the complaints and redress system, with targeted enforcement and outreach for rural, maritime and vulnerable communities.

The Commission will also continue investigating scams, digital platforms and environmental claims, particularly in the energy and telecommunications sectors.

Plans to establish an Anti-Scam Watch Unit are intended to strengthen its response to emerging digital threats and consumer harm.

These priorities form part of the FCCC’s 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, which sets its direction for competition enforcement, market oversight and consumer protection over the next four years.