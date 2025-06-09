Equal rights remain a key concern

Equal rights for all citizens remain a key concern for the National Federation Party as questions arise over communal representation and the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill’s protection of different communities.

NFP Leader Biman Prasad says the party has consistently maintained that all citizens should enjoy equal rights, regardless of their background.

Professor Prasad says concerns were raised during consultations that the proposed changes could deepen ethnic divisions and affect how communities are represented.

He adds that the proposed electoral system does not include communal voting.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some things are like the composition of the parliament. We say that the founding value of Christianity should be removed. Governance, like how many people should be in the Senate. We say that the nominee for Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition should be in the majority. There are many other topics that we have kept in detail by the party. We will give our opinion on this to the committee.”

Professor Prasad adds that the party’s final position on the Bill will depend on the outcome of the consultation process and whether its concerns are addressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says public consultations are a legal requirement for constitutional changes, giving people a chance to share their views on the proposed amendments.

“First, it was tabled in Parliament, but things did not go our way, so we took the matter to the Supreme Court. The Court advised that the 2013 Constitution was structured in a way that made it difficult to amend. That was when advice was given on the need for change. From there, we began the whole process, including the Constitution Review Committee and consultations, because we did not have the numbers to vote on it back then. So, it is not about us trying to gain public support, but about the fact that we now have the numbers.”

The outcome of the proposed amendments will depend on the consultation process and how the concerns raised by political parties and communities are addressed.