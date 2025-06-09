Skipper Cup final in Lautoka

The 2026 Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship finals are going to be played in Lautoka.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Churchill Park will host the three finals on Saturday.

The under 20 final between Nadroga and Nadi kicks off at 11am.

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Defending Marama champs Namosi faces Nasinu at 1pm in the women’s final.

The Skipper Cup final between Nadroga and Nadi starts at 3pm.

You can watch the Marama and Skipper Cup final live on pay per view on VITI+.