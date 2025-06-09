Tabia families get relief from cremation costs

[Photo: File]

Families in Tabia, Labasa, will face fewer difficulties arranging cremations following the construction of a firewood storage facility at the Tabia Sanatan Cemetery.

The facility, funded through a $10,000 grant from the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, will help ease the financial and practical challenges families face when arranging funeral services.

Tabia Sanatan Cemetery Trustee Jitendra Sharma says families previously had to source firewood from nearby forests, often paying extra for harvesting and transportation.

He adds the situation became more difficult during rainy weather when finding dry firewood was a challenge.

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The new storage facility will allow the cemetery committee to keep enough firewood for about three to four cremations, ensuring it is available when families need it.

The project was commissioned by the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh.

Sharma says the facility will reduce the burden on grieving families by making firewood easier to access and helping cut additional costs during an already difficult time.