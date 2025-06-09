Bulikula on the right track

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Fiji Bulikula vice-captain Cassie Staples says the team’s historic 40-4 victory over Papua New Guinea Orchids is a significant step towards establishing Fiji as a world-class force in women’s rugby league.

The Bulikula delivered a commanding performance in their second Rugby League World Cup match in Port Moresby, moving closer to securing a semi-final berth.

However, Staples insists the scoreline does not fully reflect the intensity of the contest, crediting the Orchids for their resilience and the passionate home crowd for creating a challenging atmosphere.

“Obviously, we’ve come here to do a job today, and I guess out there it was really tough. The scoreboard doesn’t really reflect how hard it was, so credit to PNG. They had an incredible performance, backed by an incredible crowd.”

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For Fiji, the victory means more than the final score, marking another milestone in the team’s push to earn recognition on the world stage.

Staples says the Bulikula are determined to make their mark on the international game, with their ultimate ambition clear.

“Establishing our nation as world-class is what we’re here to do, and we’re here to win a World Cup, so it meant the world.”

The Bulikula will now look to carry that momentum into their final pool match as they continue their campaign for a place in the semi-finals.

They meet France next.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati take on Australia at 9.05’tonight, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.