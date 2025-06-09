Nadi-Honiara fares discounted on Solomon Air

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji travelers planning their next Pacific getaway can now take advantage of discounted fares to the Solomon Islands, with Solomon Airlines launching a seven-day international airfare sale across its regional network.

Under the promotion, passengers travelling from Nadi to Honiara can access one-way fares from FJD559 or return fares from FJD979, for selected travel dates between January and September next year. The sale is available for bookings made before November 2, unless seats sell out earlier.

The airline says the promotion is aimed at encouraging early travel planning, with discounted fares available for journeys through to September 2027.

In addition to flights between Nadi and Honiara, the sale includes services linking the Solomon Islands with Brisbane, Auckland, Port Vila and Santo, offering travelers more options to explore destinations across the Pacific.

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In a statement, Solomon Airlines says all international fares remain fully inclusive, with passengers receiving complimentary inflight meals and beverages, a 30-kilogram checked baggage allowance, seven kilograms of cabin baggage and generous legroom.

The airline is encouraging customers to book early to secure the discounted fares before the promotion ends.