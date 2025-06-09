Murray to miss Nations Championship

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians will miss the services of forward Motikiai Murray in the Nations Championship.

Murray has been suspended for four matches after World Rugby confirmed the disciplinary decision after receiving a red card last weekend.

Fiji’s number eight Motikiai Murray was issued a red card for a dangerous tackle, following an upgrade by the Foul Play Review Officer during the Test match against Japan last Saturday.

The four-match suspension means Murray will miss the Tests against France, Ireland and Italy.

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Fiji’s Nations Championship squad will be named by head coach Jake White on Friday following the three-day camp in France.