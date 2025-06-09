Ba FC to celebrate successful season

Ba FC president Praneel Dayal is calling on fans, supporters and players’ families to turn out in numbers at the Gujarati Grounds on Saturday to celebrate the club’s achievements this season.

Ba has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, winning the BiC Fiji FACT, Extra Premier League, Extra Battle of the Giants and FMF Inter-District Championship titles.

Dayal said the achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the club’s fans and sponsors, who played a vital role in the team’s success throughout the season.

The official program will begin at 1pm with an opening prayer and welcome dance, followed by an address from Dayal and formalities involving the chief guest.

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Players will receive hampers in recognition of their achievements, followed by the float competition prize-giving and a vote of thanks.

Cultural performances by the Ba Multicultural Centre will add to the celebrations, while family activities will run from 3pm to 6pm.

Evening entertainment will begin at 7pm, featuring live bands, dance performances, karaoke and audience activities.