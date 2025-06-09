Naitasiri youth revive Bilibili tradition

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

The youth fellowship of Naitasiri Division is reviving a tradition last held in 1992, with a weeklong Bilibili-A-Thon aimed at raising awareness about drugs, HIV and other social issues affecting young people.

The event began at Naluwai today and will travel through five villages, bringing awareness sessions and community engagement to young people across the province.

Programme organiser Jonetani Vetau says the activities have been planned to be both fun and educational, encouraging strong youth participation.

“The programme has been carefully planned to be both fun and educational, encouraging strong youth participation while providing an opportunity to discuss the effects of drugs and HIV in the country”

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Vetau says the initiative is an opportunity for young people to come together, learn about serious social issues and help preserve their cultural traditions.

The weeklong event will conclude in Navuso this Saturday with a Methodist Youth Fellowship fundraising activity.

This will highlight the traditional skills and different construction methods used by villages to build their bilibili.

The funds collected from this fundraising will be invested in the Unit Trust of Fiji for future programs and initiatives.