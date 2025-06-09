SODELPA MPs told to reject Bill 32

[Photo: File]

SODELPA MPs Viliame Gavoka, Ifereimi Vasu and Aseri Radrodro have been directed by the party’s management board to vote against the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

Social Democratic Party Leader Aseri Radrodro is accusing the government of falling short of meaningful constitutional change by amending rather than replacing the 2013 Constitution.

Radrodro stated that Bill 32 retains provisions SODELPA had promised voters it would remove entirely, including immunity protections the party argues continue to obstruct accountability for the 2006 coup and subsequent government actions.

At the centre of the party’s opposition is Chapter 14, particularly Clauses 206 and 207, which address immunity from legal proceedings and restrictions on challenges to those protections.

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Radrodro argues that retaining these provisions perpetuates injustice for former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase, civil servants, workers and members of the public who, he claims, suffered under the former FijiFirst government.

He has also questioned the extension of immunity coverage to the first sitting of Parliament under the amended constitutional framework, raising concerns about the legal protection afforded to actions taken before the new Parliament convenes.

For SODELPA, the issue goes beyond specific amendments. Radrodro insists the party rejects the 2013 Constitution in its entirety and will not support a Bill that preserves any of its provisions the party considers unacceptable.

The party’s position places it firmly against the proposed amendments despite its stated support for constitutional reform conducted within the law.

Radrodro adds that SODELPA opposes further coups and political instability, insisting its position is intended to protect the interests of the public.